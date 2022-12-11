wrestling / News

Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match at WWE NXT Deadline

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Deadline Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with Roxanne Perez winning the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to keep the lead and get the win. The final count included:

* Roxanne Perez: 2
* Indi Hartwell: 1
* Cora Jade: 1
* Zoey Stark: 1
* Kiana James: 0

You can follow along with our live coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Deadline, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading