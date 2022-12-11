wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match at WWE NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with Roxanne Perez winning the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to keep the lead and get the win. The final count included:
* Roxanne Perez: 2
* Indi Hartwell: 1
* Cora Jade: 1
* Zoey Stark: 1
* Kiana James: 0
.@roxanne_wwe is trying to go the distance in the first-ever #IronSurvivor Challenge! #NXTDeadline #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GDXxkcozSL
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2022
.@roxanne_wwe makes history!#NXTDeadline #IronSurvivor pic.twitter.com/9rSPXVC95Q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 11, 2022
