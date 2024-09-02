Roxanne Perez Retains Women’s Title at NXT No Mercy, Confronted By Giulia

Roxanne Perez retained her Women’s Championship at NXT No Mercy, only to be confronted by a debuting Giulia. Perez defeated Jaida Parker at Sunday’s show, pinning the challenger with a Pop Rocks to hold onto her title.

As Perez celebrated her victory, the arena went dark and smokey as Giulia came out to the ring and stepped in, going face to face with Perez. You can see clips from the match and debut below.

Perez has been NXT Women’s Champion for 149 days, having won it from Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.