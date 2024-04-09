wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Makes WWE Raw Debut, Gets Win Over Indi Hartwell
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
Roxanne Perez followed up her NXT Stand & Deliver victory with a debut and win on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Perez, who won the NXT Women’s Championship at Saturday’s PPV, defeated Indi Hartwell on Monday night’s show.
Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver to capture the championship.
