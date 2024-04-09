wrestling / News

Roxanne Perez Makes WWE Raw Debut, Gets Win Over Indi Hartwell

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roxanne Perez WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Roxanne Perez followed up her NXT Stand & Deliver victory with a debut and win on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Perez, who won the NXT Women’s Championship at Saturday’s PPV, defeated Indi Hartwell on Monday night’s show.

Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver to capture the championship.

