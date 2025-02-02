– As previously noted, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez competed in the women’s Rumble match last night at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. She took the record for longest competitor in the women’s Rumble ever at one hour, seven minutes and 47 seconds before she was the last one eliminated by Charlotte Flair. Perez later spoke to Byron Saxton in a WWE digital exclusive video on her record-breaking performance. Below are some highlights.

Roxanne Perez on making history at the Royal Rumble: “Of course, you want to talk about how I got eliminated by Charlotte Flair, don’t you? But you don’t want to talk about how I broke the record. And now I have the longest record at 1 hour, 7 minutes and 47 seconds in the Royal Rumble. That’s right, Byron. I’m a history maker.”

On how she will now be making history on the main roster: “I made history in NXT. A two time NXT Women’s champion, breakout winner, Iron Survivor winner. I make history. And I’m going to continue to do the same exact thing here on the main roster. So girls, get ready. Because I don’t think you all are ready for the Prodigy.”

It was later reported after the Rumble that Roxanne Perez is expected to move up to the main WWE roster “sooner rather than later.”