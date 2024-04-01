Roxanne Perez On Which WWE Stars She Wants To Face In A Match

During an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Roxanne Perez spoke about a possible move to the main roster and which wrestlers she’d want to have matches with.

She said: “So as a kid, I always wanted to go to Raw. I wanted to go Monday Night Raw. Earlier, I did say Bayley. The others would probably be Becky Lynch. I would love to face Becky Lynch at a WrestleMania. Or Cora Jade. We have unfinished business, so one day I think that we could squash all of it at a WrestleMania.“