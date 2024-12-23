Roy Jones Jr. Says Teaming With Lennox Lewis Against Jake & Logan Paul ‘Sounds Great’

Roy Jones Jr. says that he would be up for a match against Logan and Jake Paul in WWE, and would want Lennox Lewis as his partner. Jones is reportedly set to fight Jake Paul in March, and Covers.com sent 411 a piece of an interview he did with the site talking about a potential tag team match.

“I would most definitely [do a tag-team matchup against Jake Paul and his brother],” Jones said. “That idea sounds great to me. I’d probably choose Lennox Lewis as my partner. Lennox is a big heavyweight, and both those brothers are big heavyweights. Lennox was a heavyweight champion, and I was a heavyweight champion. But I was never a true heavyweight. So if I’m going to fight two heavyweights, why not give me a heavyweight, too?”

The fight between Jones and Paul has yet to be officially confirmed. Paul’s last fight was of course, his highly-watched bout against Mike Tyson that streamed live on Netflix.