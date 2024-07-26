Royal Rampage Match To Open Tonight’s AEW Rampage

AEW will kick off tonight’s episode of Rampage with its Royal Rampage match. PWInsider reports that Friday’s show will kick off with the bout which will feature Orange Cassidy, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Komander, Brian Cage, Tomohiro Ishii, The Butcher, Roderick String, Matt Menard, Brandon Cutler, Kyle O’Reilly, Jeff Jarrett, Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Kip Sabian, Mike Bennett, Darby Allin, Lio Rush and more. The winner of the match gets an AEW World Title shot at Grand Slam

The other matches for the show are:

* The Outrunners vs. Private Party vs. The Righteous vs. Kyle Fletcher & Rush

* Leila Grey vs. Kris Statlander

* Lance Archer vs. TBA