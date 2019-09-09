UPDATED: WWE Comments on Royal Rumble 2020 Weekend Not Having NXT Takeover Event

UPDATE: WWE has issued a statement to PWInsider clarifying the status of NXT Takeover after news that Worlds Collide will take place at Royal Rumble 2020 weekend instead of an NXT Takeover event:

“That event will be Worlds Collide. The schedule of the 2020 NXT TakeOver Events will be out in the near future.”

ORIGINAL: It looks like next year’s Royal Rumble won’t have a corresponding NXT Takeover. PWInsider reports that the travel packages for the 2020 Royal Rumble in Houston are not listing an NXT event, but rather a Worlds Collide special.

This is obviously a change to the typical schedule, in which an NXT Takeover has always preceded one of the major WWE PPVs. WWE has done several Worlds Collide specials over the last year, which feature talents from 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK competing against each other. This would, if it holds true, mark the first live broadcast of such a special (others have been taped and aired after the fact).

It is not certain as to what that means for the future of NXT Takeovers, whether it is a one-time change or a general change to how WWE produces the NXT events.