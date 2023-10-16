wrestling / News

Various News: Royal Rumble Tickets On Sale This Week, Jake Hager Says He’s the Sexiest Man In Wrestling, Rare Drew McIntyre Matches

October 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Tickets for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble go on sale this Friday. A pre-sale happens earlier in the week and you can sign up here.

– In a post on Twitter, Jake Hager called himself the sexiest man in wresting.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at rare Drew McIntyre matches.

