Various News: Royal Rumble Tickets On Sale This Week, Jake Hager Says He’s the Sexiest Man In Wrestling, Rare Drew McIntyre Matches

– Tickets for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble go on sale this Friday. A pre-sale happens earlier in the week and you can sign up here.

– In a post on Twitter, Jake Hager called himself the sexiest man in wresting.

The sexiest man alive in Pro Wrestling pic.twitter.com/DDSX8QAADm — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) October 16, 2023

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at rare Drew McIntyre matches.