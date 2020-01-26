WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Now Online, John Cena To Promote Fast & Furious 9 In Miami

– WWE’s live stream of the Royal Rumble kickoff show is now online. The actual Rumble happens at 7 PM ET on the WWE Network. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

– John Cena will be in Miami next week to promote Fast and Furious 9, which he’s a part of.

He wrote: “Excited to be back with the #FastFamily next weekend in Miami. We’re gearing up for our giant F9 concert and trailer drop on Friday, 1/31. <3 this Tweet to receive content from @TheFastSaga and get F9 content before the movie comes out in theaters 5/22.”