wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Now Online, John Cena To Promote Fast & Furious 9 In Miami
– WWE’s live stream of the Royal Rumble kickoff show is now online. The actual Rumble happens at 7 PM ET on the WWE Network. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
– John Cena will be in Miami next week to promote Fast and Furious 9, which he’s a part of.
He wrote: “Excited to be back with the #FastFamily next weekend in Miami. We’re gearing up for our giant F9 concert and trailer drop on Friday, 1/31. <3 this Tweet to receive content from @TheFastSaga and get F9 content before the movie comes out in theaters 5/22.”
Excited to be back with the #FastFamily next weekend in Miami. We’re gearing up for our giant F9 concert and trailer drop on Friday, 1/31.
❤️ this Tweet to receive content from @TheFastSaga and get F9 content before the movie comes out in theaters 5/22. pic.twitter.com/PK4sOJbZ7s
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Killer Kross Will Reportedly Get ‘Fast Track’ When He Signs With WWE
- Two More Names Spotted In Houston Before Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Vampiro On Hulk Hogan Putting Him Over On Nitro, People Disrespecting Hogan and Vince McMahon
- Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)