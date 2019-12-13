Royal Rumble Matches Reportedly Set to Feature NXT Stars

– The 2020 Royal Rumble matches will reportedly feature NXT talent, continuing the trend started by Survivor Series. According to Wrestling Observer Live, the 30-person matches for both men and women will be evenly split between Raw, Smackdown and NXT stars.

The move is an expansion from last year’s Royal Rumble when six NXT stars appeared in the women’s match and three appeared in the men’s match. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 26th in Houston, Texas and will air live on PPV.