Men’s Royal Rumble Notes: Edge Makes Surprise Return, Drew McIntyre Eliminates Brock Lesnar (Pics, Video)

– WWE World champion Brock Lesnar has been taken out of the Royal Rumble. He entered in at No. 1, but he was taken out by the No. 16 entrant, Drew McIntyre. McIntyre eliminated Lesnar with the Claymore to finally take Lesnar out of the match.

Lesnar had been dominated for most of the match. He even eliminated Keith Lee, who made his Rumble debut tonight, and Braun Strowman and also Rey Mysterio.

– The rumors were true. WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his long-awaited return to the ring tonight at the Royal Rumble. Edge entered the match at No. 21. There has been talk and rumors of Edge trying to get cleared and training for an in-ring return for months. So in this case, where there was smoke, there was indeed fire. Previously Edge was forced to retire back in 2011 due to injury. At the time, it was expected he would never be cleared to return to the ring ever again.

Notably, Edge’s wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, also made a return to the ring tonight during the women’s Royal Rumble match, entering at No. 19. Phoenix previously worked the first women’s Rumble match back in 2018. Phoenix made it to the final four of tonight’s match, but she was eliminated.

– Elsewhere, WWE Superstar MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) made his shocking in-ring return to the WWE tonight. He entered in at No. 12. This was his first WWE in-ring appearance in over nine years.

