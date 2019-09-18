wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble Pre-Sale Code, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights, WWE Stars Set For Game Show

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble

– There is an online pre-sale today for tickets to the 2020 Royal Rumble in Houston with the code TWEETME.

– Apollo Crews and other WWE stars are set to appear on the FOX game show 25 Words or Less on Friday.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Royal Rumble, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading