WWE News: Royal Rumble Pre-Sale Code, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights, WWE Stars Set For Game Show
September 18, 2019
– There is an online pre-sale today for tickets to the 2020 Royal Rumble in Houston with the code TWEETME.
#RoyalRumble pre-sale starts tomorrow at 11am ET / 10am CT! Don't miss all the action! Use pre-sale code TWEETME. https://t.co/5O7S2Mcxm6 pic.twitter.com/QhIxGmTWf5
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
– Apollo Crews and other WWE stars are set to appear on the FOX game show 25 Words or Less on Friday.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:
