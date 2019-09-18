WWE News: Royal Rumble Pre-Sale Code, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights, WWE Stars Set For Game Show

– There is an online pre-sale today for tickets to the 2020 Royal Rumble in Houston with the code TWEETME.

#RoyalRumble pre-sale starts tomorrow at 11am ET / 10am CT! Don't miss all the action! Use pre-sale code TWEETME. https://t.co/5O7S2Mcxm6 pic.twitter.com/QhIxGmTWf5 — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019

– Apollo Crews and other WWE stars are set to appear on the FOX game show 25 Words or Less on Friday.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live: