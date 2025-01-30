wrestling / News
Royal Rumble Superstore Opens Today in Indianapolis
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
WWE’s Royal Rumble Superstore in Indianapolis is opening today at the Indiana Convention Center, Hall E. It will remain open from 12 to 7 PM. Fanatics Live with Bayley and Chelsea Green will air from 1-3 PM, hosted by Big E and Tyler Breeze. At 4-6 PM, it will feature Nia Jax, LA Knight and DIY. The team store for the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium will also have WWE merchandise through the weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While
- Paul Heyman Explains How WWE Creatively Factors in The Rock, Affects of WWE’s Long-Term Storytelling
- WWE Superstar Rumored for Return at the Royal Rumble This Weekend (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Details On The Headliner For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame