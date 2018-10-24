Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Royal Rumble Weekend NXT Takeover Online Sale Underway, Rob Van Dam Announces Comedy Shows, Impact Hypes Las Vegas TV Tapings

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT's WWE NXT Logo NXT TV - NXT on USA Network Ealy

– The online pre-sale for WWE NXT Takeover: Phoenix, taking place the night before the 2019 Royal Rumble, has started. The code is NXTLIVE.

– Rob Van Dam will host a Ringside Comedy show for three nights in Las Vegas in November. The shows will run from November 1-3 at the Hooters Casino…

– Impact Wrestling posted the following, hyping the upcoming TV tapings in Las Vegas…

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, NXT, Rob Van Dam, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading