Various News: Royal Rumble Weekend NXT Takeover Online Sale Underway, Rob Van Dam Announces Comedy Shows, Impact Hypes Las Vegas TV Tapings
– The online pre-sale for WWE NXT Takeover: Phoenix, taking place the night before the 2019 Royal Rumble, has started. The code is NXTLIVE.
– Rob Van Dam will host a Ringside Comedy show for three nights in Las Vegas in November. The shows will run from November 1-3 at the Hooters Casino…
Thank you for use of the Van Dam suite over the weekend @edwardgillis ‼️
Looking forward to Nov 1-3 @HootersCasinoLV ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6jI8TJAAUX
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) October 22, 2018
– Impact Wrestling posted the following, hyping the upcoming TV tapings in Las Vegas…
Our IMPACT VIP experience offers second to none personal access to the stars of IMPACT Wrestling.https://t.co/I5eyLVj0m2 has testimonials from some of our awesome fans and plus where you can get your VIP packages for our next tapings in Las Vegas!
HERE: https://t.co/JwIAwIp8KL pic.twitter.com/yWtramFMQa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2018