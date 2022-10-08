wrestling / News

Ruben Banks Recalls His WWE NIL Recruitment Process

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NIL - Next in Line Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, WWE NIL talent Ruben Banks discussed what made him opt to try out for the program. Below are some highlights.

Banks on seeing Alabama football player Isaac Odugbesan as part of the inaugural class: “I noticed they selected him, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ I never really thought about going from track to wrestling. I was like, ‘Oh, but it kind of makes sense, with the size, and the power, and the athleticism, trying to carry that over.'”

On deciding to put in for the WWE NIL recruitment form: “I might just send in that recruiting form. I might. And he’s just like, ‘You think they’ll select you?’ I was like, ‘If they don’t, nothing wrong with that. Let’s just see what happens.'”

“And then I got a call from one of the agents there, and he talked me through the process, and what it was all about. So the whole goal in mind is, once I’ve graduated from college, and I have that degree in hand, I’ll move over to Orlando, Florida, and start my training.”

