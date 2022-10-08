wrestling / News
Ruben Banks Recalls His WWE NIL Recruitment Process
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, WWE NIL talent Ruben Banks discussed what made him opt to try out for the program. Below are some highlights.
Banks on seeing Alabama football player Isaac Odugbesan as part of the inaugural class: “I noticed they selected him, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ I never really thought about going from track to wrestling. I was like, ‘Oh, but it kind of makes sense, with the size, and the power, and the athleticism, trying to carry that over.'”
On deciding to put in for the WWE NIL recruitment form: “I might just send in that recruiting form. I might. And he’s just like, ‘You think they’ll select you?’ I was like, ‘If they don’t, nothing wrong with that. Let’s just see what happens.'”
More Trending Stories
- RAW Star Backstage For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
- More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
- Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo