Ruby Riot Says She Had a Different Introduction to Wrestling, Discusses the Punk Rock Origin of Her Character

– Ruby Riot discussed her introduction to the wrestling industry, the punk rock inspiration of her character and more in a new interview. Highlights are below:

On using professional wrestling to embrace who she is: “Instead of really shunning my weird oddities, professional wrestling embraced my quirkiness and really helped me embrace myself and stay true to myself and accept myself and really bring out even more of these oddities that people seem to embrace. It has really helped me with my confidence and really made me the woman who I am today.”

On the inspiration behind her NXT character: “The name Ruby Riot was very much inspired by my punk rock background. There is a song by Rancid that is inspired by a Ruby name. Riot, obviously, when you think of punk rockers, mosh pits, riots, everything like that. [Ruby Riot] is me. All of it. Everything you see is me. Every bit of it. It’s just turned up a couple of notches.”

On how she was introduced to wrestling: “I’m a little bit different than a lot of my peers. I was introduced to independent wrestling, when I was 15-years-old. My childhood best friend and her whole family adored it, and we used to go watch her older brother do it. The lights and the costumes — however, kind of mediocre that they were because of the budget that they had — it was still very much something I wanted to try. I actually chose to do it when I was 19 and started training. The moment I stepped into a professional wrestling ring you couldn’t get me out of it.”