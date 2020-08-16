wrestling / News
Various News: Ruby Riott On Awkward Moments In Her Life, Shlak Added to GCW Tournament of Survival
– Ruby Riott recalls some awkward moments in her life in a new video posted to her YouTube account. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
We all have those moments right? Well for Ruby, it’s kind of a way of life.
On today’s episode, Ruby takes you through a few awkward scenarios she encounters in her life, and the ways she plans to fix them and become a functioning member of society. *spoiler alert* That will never happen.
New prizes are unveiled for the “Pay Your Dues” Raffle and there are a few cameo appearances from some previous guests! Enjoy!
– GCW has announced that Shlak has been added to their Tournament of Survival 5. The show takes place on August 22nd at 4 PM on FITE TV:
*TOS5 UPDATE*
Just Added
Entrant #8
SHLAK
The Field:
1. Colon
2. RSP
3. Atticus
4. Mercer
5. Ryan
6. Kat
7. Lloyd
8. SHLAK
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy
GCW presents ToS5
Sat 8/22 – 4pm
Atlantic City, NJ
More⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tEt1gdQ8jP
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 16, 2020
