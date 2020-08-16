Various News: Ruby Riott On Awkward Moments In Her Life, Shlak Added to GCW Tournament of Survival

– Ruby Riott recalls some awkward moments in her life in a new video posted to her YouTube account. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

We all have those moments right? Well for Ruby, it’s kind of a way of life.

On today’s episode, Ruby takes you through a few awkward scenarios she encounters in her life, and the ways she plans to fix them and become a functioning member of society. *spoiler alert* That will never happen. New prizes are unveiled for the “Pay Your Dues” Raffle and there are a few cameo appearances from some previous guests! Enjoy!

– GCW has announced that Shlak has been added to their Tournament of Survival 5. The show takes place on August 22nd at 4 PM on FITE TV: