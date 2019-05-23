wrestling / News
WWE News: Ruby Riott Comments on Shoulder Surgery, Video of Stars From FOX Upfronts, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
May 22, 2019
– Ruby Riott took to her Instagram account to comment on her shoulder surgery. Riott underwent successful surgery to repair a bilateral injury to her right shoulder, with a similar surgery for her left shoulder still to come:
– WWE posted video of WWE stars at the FOX upfront presentation earlier this month, promoting the debut of Smackdown on the network this fall:
– Here is this week’s top 10 Smackdown moments:
