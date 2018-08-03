WWE News: Ruby Riott Gets A New Tattoo, Preview of Roman Reigns on RAW, Natalya Hangs With Maria Shriver

– Ruby Riott revealed on Instagram that she got a new tattoo based on Less Than Jake’s song “She’s Gonna Break Soon.” The art is from Amber Olsen.

– WWE.com has posted a preview of RAW, which will include Roman Reigns’ reacting to Brock Lesnar’s actions on RAW last week.

It reads: This past Monday night, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was in a foul mood… well, more foul than usual.

After shrugging off Paul Heyman’s attempts to bring him out to the arena — an appearance Heyman was counting on to remain employed in WWE — The Beast Incarnate lashed out by assaulting Raw General Manager Kurt Angle with an F-5, then grabbed Heyman by the face and incapacitated his advocate with a vise-like squeeze.

Per Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns was forced to vacate the building this past Monday night before this incident occurred, so The Big Dog wasn’t on-hand to halt The Conqueror’s rampage.

Expect Reigns to have much to say about the vile actions of his SummerSlam foe this coming Monday night.

– WWE has posted a video of Natalya and Maria Shriver working for the Move for Minds organization.