WWE News: Ruby Riott Gets A New Tattoo, Preview of Roman Reigns on RAW, Natalya Hangs With Maria Shriver
– Ruby Riott revealed on Instagram that she got a new tattoo based on Less Than Jake’s song “She’s Gonna Break Soon.” The art is from Amber Olsen.
She’s PERFECT!!!! I’ve waited for this tattoo for years!!! I can’t thank @artbyamberolsen enough. For this rendition of @lessthanjake’s song cover art for “She’s Gonna Break Soon” @artbyamberolsen is not only one of the best artists around, she’s also one of the most amazing chicks I know. I’m stoked to have had the opportunity to get a piece done by her.
– WWE.com has posted a preview of RAW, which will include Roman Reigns’ reacting to Brock Lesnar’s actions on RAW last week.
It reads: This past Monday night, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was in a foul mood… well, more foul than usual.
After shrugging off Paul Heyman’s attempts to bring him out to the arena — an appearance Heyman was counting on to remain employed in WWE — The Beast Incarnate lashed out by assaulting Raw General Manager Kurt Angle with an F-5, then grabbed Heyman by the face and incapacitated his advocate with a vise-like squeeze.
Per Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns was forced to vacate the building this past Monday night before this incident occurred, so The Big Dog wasn’t on-hand to halt The Conqueror’s rampage.
Expect Reigns to have much to say about the vile actions of his SummerSlam foe this coming Monday night.
– WWE has posted a video of Natalya and Maria Shriver working for the Move for Minds organization.