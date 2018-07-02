wrestling / News
Ruby Riott Injured, Scheduled For MRI
July 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Ruby Riott suffered a knee injury while working a WWE house show over the weekend. WWE announced the news on Monday night. The announcement said that Riott was scheduled to have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage earlier today.
Riott’s last match was against Dana Brooke on Friday in Rapid City, North Dakota against Dana Brooke. There are no further details yet on further details around the injury or how long she may be out.