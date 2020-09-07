wrestling / News

September 7, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Ruby Riott

– On the newest episode of Hooligans Unite, Ruby Riott gives herself a makeover where she sports brunette hair and high heels. You can view the video below.

– The New Day debated the winner of a movie battle between Terminator 2: Judgment Day and The Matrix in a new video. Here’s the description:

When “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” is pitted against “The Matrix” in the Greatest Action Movie of All Time Tournament, Big E makes a decision that doesn’t sit well with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

