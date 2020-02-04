Ruby Riott Returns on Raw, Attacks Liv Morgan (Pics, Video)

Ruby Riott made her return on Raw and laid into her former friend in Liv Morgan. You can see pics and video of Riott coming down to the ring following Morgan’s win over Lana in their rematch from last week’s Raw. Riott made to embrace her former stablemate but instead attacked her, taking her down a few times before leaving and letting Lana pick the bones.

Riott has been off WWE television since May. She had to undergo double shoulder surgery last year and has been recovering since.