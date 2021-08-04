wrestling / News
Ruby Riott Shows Off New Hair Color Since WWE Release
August 4, 2021
The former Ruby Riott has given her hair a new look following her release from the company. Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, posted a pic to Twitter revealing that she has changed the green hair that was her signature at the end of her run to orange. You can see the pic below along with some love given to the new look by Sasha Banks, Nikki A.S.H., and Big Swole.
Soho was released by WWE on June 2nd alongside Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, and Santana Garrett.
❤️👽🔥
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 3, 2021
❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍
— Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) August 3, 2021
Come thru beautiful 😻
— MAXINE “BETTER CALL” SWOLE ⚖️ (@SwoleWorld) August 3, 2021
