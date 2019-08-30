wrestling / News
Ruby Riott Shows Off New Tattoo (Pic)
– Ruby Riott got some new ink done while she’s recovering from her shoulder surgeries. Riott posted to her Instagram account showing off the new neck and shoulder tattoo she had done, which you can see below. The tattoo depicts a madusa and actually covers up the surgery she had done on the shoulder.
Riott underwent surgery on both her shoulder, the first in May and the second earlier this month. There’s no announced timetable for her return to the ring.
View this post on Instagram
She’s even better than I could’ve ever imagined!!! @sarahloganwwe gave me the idea for this piece and @artbyamberolsen brought it to life, and she’s incredible! She’ll hate me for saying this, but I’m such a huge fan of @artbyamberolsen, as an artist, as a human and as a friend. Thank you so much, she’s perfect!! 💕💙🐍 P.S. Check out my sweet surgery scar in my sunflower!
