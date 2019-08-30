Ruby Riott Shows Off New Tattoo (Pic)

– Ruby Riott got some new ink done while she’s recovering from her shoulder surgeries. Riott posted to her Instagram account showing off the new neck and shoulder tattoo she had done, which you can see below. The tattoo depicts a madusa and actually covers up the surgery she had done on the shoulder.

Riott underwent surgery on both her shoulder, the first in May and the second earlier this month. There’s no announced timetable for her return to the ring.