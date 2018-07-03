wrestling / News
Various News: Ruby Riott Suffers a Sprained MCL, Joe Hendry Returning to ROH, Drake Maverick Announces a Match or Tonight’s 205 Live
– WWE has announced that Ruby Riott has suffered a sprained MCL in her left knee. No further details on how long she’ll be out of action.
– ROH has announced that Joe Hendry will compete in the August International Cup in 0the UK…
.@joeshendry will compete in the inaugural #ROHInternationalCup at the #HonorReUnited Tour!
Learn More: https://t.co/DAPO94ATgI
Th 8/16 – Edinburgh – TIx: https://t.co/pHfE4JwYcu
Sa 8/18 – Doncaster – Tix: https://t.co/KPolYzvmRt
Su 8/19 – London- Tix: https://t.co/3QdB1ERLwa pic.twitter.com/tdBt04q9En
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 3, 2018
– 205 Live GM Drake Maverick has announced that TJP will compete in the opener of tonight’s show against an opponent of Drake’s choosing…
FAO of TJP#WWE @WWE #205Live @WWE205Live #Cruiserweight @MegaTJP pic.twitter.com/O44stZ0bxR
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) July 3, 2018