Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Ruby Riott Suffers a Sprained MCL, Joe Hendry Returning to ROH, Drake Maverick Announces a Match or Tonight’s 205 Live

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ruby Riott

WWE has announced that Ruby Riott has suffered a sprained MCL in her left knee. No further details on how long she’ll be out of action.

– ROH has announced that Joe Hendry will compete in the August International Cup in 0the UK…

– 205 Live GM Drake Maverick has announced that TJP will compete in the opener of tonight’s show against an opponent of Drake’s choosing…

article topics :

205 Live, Drake Maverick, Joe Hendry, ROH, Ruby Riott, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading