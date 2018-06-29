wrestling / News
WWE News: Ruby Riott Weighs In On Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, William Regal Wishes Johnny Saint A Happy Birthday, Daniel Bryan Gets A Call From Birdie and Brie
June 29, 2018
– In a post on Twitter, Ruby Riott spoke about the motivations of the Riott Squad and took shots at Sasha Banks and Bayley over their rivalry.
– William Regal wished WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint a happy birthday on Twitter:
A very happy birthday wishes to NXT UK General manager Johnny Saint. I was so fortunate to travel and learn from him daily in my late teens as we both lived near each other.A true master in our business and a proper gentleman.
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video of Daniel Bryan getting a call from Birdie and Brie Bella.