WWE News: Ruby Riott Weighs In On Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, William Regal Wishes Johnny Saint A Happy Birthday, Daniel Bryan Gets A Call From Birdie and Brie

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Ruby Riott spoke about the motivations of the Riott Squad and took shots at Sasha Banks and Bayley over their rivalry.

– William Regal wished WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint a happy birthday on Twitter:

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video of Daniel Bryan getting a call from Birdie and Brie Bella.

