Ruby Soho Discusses How AEW Debut At All Out Helped Her Find Her Love Of Wrestling Again

Ruby Soho was successful in her AEW debut at All Out, winning the Women’s Casino Battle Royale to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s title. In a press conference after the event, Soho discussed finding her love of wrestling again, using the Rancid song as her theme, and much more. Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Ruby Soho on AEW helping her find her love of wrestling again: “So since I have been on national television, I have never held a title. Ever. I think, tonight, I have solidified my opportunity to potentially be the AEW Women’s Champion, which to me is the biggest honor that I could possibly have. So that’s, of course, a goal is to be able to hold gold for the first time on national television. Like that’s an amazing goal and it’s not one I take lightly. But I think I just want to find my love for wrestling again, and I think I found it tonight.”

On being a fan of Rancid and coming out to Ruby Soho at All Out: “I have been a fan of Rancid for a very, very long time. Coincidentally enough, I don’t know if you guys know this, but a lot of punk bands are big wrestling fans. Lars and I had became friends over the last couple years. I had kind of come upon a time where I was like, ‘Okay, I need to know what I’m gonna be called, where what my musics gonna be.’ He suggested, and like bestowed upon me Ruby Soho and the music and I’d never been so like, I was on camera. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ Like I couldn’t even like contain my excitement, because it just seems surreal and it was hearing it tonight and coming out to and hearing people chant Ruby Soho and that’s me, was amazing. It was like all of my loves punk rock and professional wrestling like came together tonight. In this like, beautiful story that’s just indescribable.”