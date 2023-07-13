Ruby Soho Beats Sky Blue On AEW Dynamite, Moves On To Owen Hart Cup Finals

Ruby Soho is set for the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup for a second time after advancing on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Soho defeated Skye Blue on Wednesday’s show in a semifinal match in the tournament.

Soho will face the winner of Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, which will take place on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Ruby Soho taking full advantage of the possibly injured knee of Skye Blue.