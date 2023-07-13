wrestling / News

Ruby Soho Beats Sky Blue On AEW Dynamite, Moves On To Owen Hart Cup Finals

July 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ruby Soho The Outcasts AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Ruby Soho is set for the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup for a second time after advancing on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Soho defeated Skye Blue on Wednesday’s show in a semifinal match in the tournament.

Soho will face the winner of Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, which will take place on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

