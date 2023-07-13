wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Beats Sky Blue On AEW Dynamite, Moves On To Owen Hart Cup Finals
Ruby Soho is set for the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup for a second time after advancing on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Soho defeated Skye Blue on Wednesday’s show in a semifinal match in the tournament.
Soho will face the winner of Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, which will take place on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.
.@realrubysoho, you sneaky sneak! 😈 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/ko2F8jkHQ9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 13, 2023
Ruby Soho taking full advantage of the possibly injured knee of Skye Blue.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#OwenHartFoundationTournament@realrubysoho | @Skyebyee pic.twitter.com/423NhsPpz8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2023
The AEW Women's World champion Toni Storm with the distraction.
But has paid for it greatly!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#OwenHartFoundationTournament@realrubysoho | @Skyebyee pic.twitter.com/LjCGN9Ydk9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2023
