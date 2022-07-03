Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins

As previously reported, Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match tonight, then successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the Smackdown Women’s title. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to react, including Ruby Soho, Bayley, Kevin Owens and others.

Ruby wrote: “Smiling from ear to ear right now. She DID IT! #WATCHHER”

Bayley added: “I’m the happiest I’ve been all year.”

You can find similar responses below.

Smiling from ear to ear right now. 💰 — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) July 3, 2022

I am the happiest I’ve been all year https://t.co/GN9VSvKrCn — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2022

Omg @YaOnlyLivvOnce is 💰 I love you so much gg! — The OFFICIAL Boss (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 3, 2022

I don’t think there’s anyone out there who isn’t happy for @YaOnlyLivvOnce right now. Speaks to her as a person and a professional. …I’m still gonna make fun of your glitter tears tho. — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) July 3, 2022

YESSSSS!! — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 3, 2022

Beyond excited for @YaOnlyLivvOnce. You deserve it!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🥹🥹🥹🤑🤑🤑 — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) July 3, 2022