wrestling / News

Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins

July 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match tonight, then successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the Smackdown Women’s title. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to react, including Ruby Soho, Bayley, Kevin Owens and others.

Ruby wrote: “Smiling from ear to ear right now. She DID IT! #WATCHHER

Bayley added: “I’m the happiest I’ve been all year.

You can find similar responses below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, WWE Money in the Bank, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading