wrestling / News
Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins
As previously reported, Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match tonight, then successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the Smackdown Women’s title. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to react, including Ruby Soho, Bayley, Kevin Owens and others.
Ruby wrote: “Smiling from ear to ear right now. She DID IT! #WATCHHER”
Bayley added: “I’m the happiest I’ve been all year.”
You can find similar responses below.
Smiling from ear to ear right now. 💰
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) July 3, 2022
She DID IT!!!!!!!!! 😭#WATCHHER
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) July 3, 2022
I get what I want.. #mitb https://t.co/DpeBfg69Go
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2022
I am the happiest I’ve been all year https://t.co/GN9VSvKrCn
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2022
Hell. Yes.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 3, 2022
Omg @YaOnlyLivvOnce is 💰 I love you so much gg!
— The OFFICIAL Boss (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 3, 2022
THERE WE GO @YaOnlyLivvOnce !!! pic.twitter.com/F6prmPcX0E
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 3, 2022
YOOOOOOOO @YaOnlyLivvOnce LETS GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/RZV7bbeNQm
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 3, 2022
I don’t think there’s anyone out there who isn’t happy for @YaOnlyLivvOnce right now. Speaks to her as a person and a professional.
…I’m still gonna make fun of your glitter tears tho.
— 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) July 3, 2022
so well deserved ⭐️❤️🔥 @YaOnlyLivvOnce
— AVA (@AvaRaineWWE) July 3, 2022
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 3, 2022
YESSSSS!!
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 3, 2022
Beyond excited for @YaOnlyLivvOnce. You deserve it!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🥹🥹🥹🤑🤑🤑
— Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) July 3, 2022
Let’s go @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #MITB
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 3, 2022
I can hear it now.. “idk bro, next thing I know I’m the Smackdown Women’s Champion bro. HAAAARHAHAHAHA OMGOOOOOHHHD!” 😂 congrats @YaOnlyLivvOnce
— 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) July 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matthew Rehwoldt Issues Statement Calling Out Wrestling Entertainment Series for Costing Him Time & Income
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels At SummerSlam 2005, Michaels’ Selling In the Match
- Tammy Sytch Asks For Public Defender In DUI Manslaughter Case, Warned By Judge Over Fiance’s Behavior
- WWE Reportedly Considering Main Roster Call-Up For Solo Sikoa