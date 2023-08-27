wrestling / News
UPDATED: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander Set For TBS Title Match at AEW All Out
UPDATE: Later in the show, Kris Statlander accepted the challenge of Ruby Soho.
Original: During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, Ruby Soho challenged Kris Statlander to a TBS title match at AEW All Out. Statlander has yet to accept the challenge. All Out happens on September 3 at the United Center in Chicago.
.@realrubysoho issues a challenge to @callmekrisstat to put her TBS Title on the line at #AEWAllOut
Watch #AEWCollision #FyterFest on TNT pic.twitter.com/wUeJcQh4cl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
