UPDATED: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander Set For TBS Title Match at AEW All Out

August 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ruby Soho AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

UPDATE: Later in the show, Kris Statlander accepted the challenge of Ruby Soho.

Original: During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, Ruby Soho challenged Kris Statlander to a TBS title match at AEW All Out. Statlander has yet to accept the challenge. All Out happens on September 3 at the United Center in Chicago.

