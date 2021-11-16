Ruby Soho Expresses Gratitude for AEW, What CM Punk Told Her After Dynamite Went Off-Air

– In a post on her Twitter account, AEW wrestler Ruby Soho discussed the emotions and gratitude she felt for her post-show promo for last week’s episode of Dynamite. Last Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite was held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Soho hails from Lafayette, Indiana.

After the show went off the air, CM Punk handed her the microphone so she could have a moment with the hometown crowd. Ruby Soho stated the following on the moment and what CM Punk told her:

“After we went off the air on Wednesday was something I’ll never forget. When Punk handed me the mic I asked him ‘What do I say?’ & he said ‘Whatever you want.’ Idk if I’ll ever have the words to express my gratitude to @AEW, but I’ll spend the rest of career trying to find them.”