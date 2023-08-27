wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Challenges Kris Statlander For All Out Title Match
August 27, 2023 | Posted by
In a pair of backstage interviews after tonight’s AEW Collision, Ruby Soho called out Kris Statlander to defend her TBS Championship. Statlander accepted the challenge, which will take place at All Out in Chicago. You can see the original Twitter posts of the interviews below.
.@realrubysoho issues a challenge to @callmekrisstat to put her TBS Title on the line at #AEWAllOut
Watch #AEWCollision #FyterFest on TNT pic.twitter.com/wUeJcQh4cl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
The challenge has been accepted!@callmekrisstat will defend her TBS Title at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV against the challenger @realrubysoho!
Watch #AEWCollision #FyterFest on TNT pic.twitter.com/eCSt3288eb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
