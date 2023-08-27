Ruby Soho Challenges Kris Statlander For All Out Title Match

In a pair of backstage interviews after tonight’s AEW Collision, Ruby Soho called out Kris Statlander to defend her TBS Championship. Statlander accepted the challenge, which will take place at All Out in Chicago. You can see the original Twitter posts of the interviews below.

The challenge has been accepted!@callmekrisstat will defend her TBS Title at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV against the challenger @realrubysoho! Watch #AEWCollision #FyterFest on TNT pic.twitter.com/eCSt3288eb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023