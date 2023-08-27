wrestling / News

Ruby Soho Challenges Kris Statlander For All Out Title Match

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: AEW

In a pair of backstage interviews after tonight’s AEW Collision, Ruby Soho called out Kris Statlander to defend her TBS Championship. Statlander accepted the challenge, which will take place at All Out in Chicago. You can see the original Twitter posts of the interviews below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW All Out, Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading