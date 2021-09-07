Ruby Soho In Action on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho’s first one-on-one match in AEW will take place on this week’s Dynamite. AEW has announced that Soho, who earned an AEW Women’s World Championship match at AEW All Out by winning the Casino Battle Royale, will face Jamie Hayter on Wednesday’s show.

The storyline is that Soho put out an open contract after her win and Hayter, who is the enforcer for Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, took the contract.

AEW Dynamite airs live on Wednesday on TNT.