wrestling / News
Ruby Soho, Moose Set For Wrestling REVOLVER Swerve’s House
Wrestling REVOLVER has added a couple of big names for its April show in Ruby Soho and Moose. The promotion announced on Tuesday that Soho and Moose are set to appear at Swerve’s House on April 16th in Clive, Iowa.
You can see the announcements below. This marks Soho’s first appearance for the promotion.
🚨BREAKING🚨
Destination UNKNOWN.
Signed for 4/16#SwervesHOUSE @HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FiteTV
The DEBUT of
Ruby Soho!
Tickets go on sale 1/28 at 8pmEST
🎟 https://t.co/mqGqPBHtfr pic.twitter.com/btinjvz9qT
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 25, 2022
🚨BREAKING🚨
Wrestling God.
Signed for 4/16#SwervesHOUSE @HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FiteTV
Hailing from Moose Nation.@IMPACTWRESTLING WORLD CHAMPION.
The RETURN of
MOOSE!
Tickets go on sale 1/28 at 8pmEST
🎟 https://t.co/yvnCZg5LnQ pic.twitter.com/HlD2s78UHt
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 25, 2022