Ruby Soho, Moose Set For Wrestling REVOLVER Swerve’s House

Wrestling REVOLVER has added a couple of big names for its April show in Ruby Soho and Moose. The promotion announced on Tuesday that Soho and Moose are set to appear at Swerve’s House on April 16th in Clive, Iowa.

You can see the announcements below. This marks Soho’s first appearance for the promotion.

Signed for 4/16

LIVE on

Ruby Soho! Tickets go on sale 1/28 at 8pmEST

— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 25, 2022