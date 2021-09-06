Ruby Soho Never Felt As Much Love From An Audience As She Did At AEW All Out

At last night’s AEW All Out PPV, Ruby Soho made her AEW debut as part of the 21-woman Casino Battle Royal, eventually winning the match by eliminating Thunder Rosa. During the post-show media scrum (via Fightful, Ruby spoke about the reaction she got from the live Chicago crowd and how she’s never felt happier during her wrestling career so far. Here are highlights:

On the reaction she got at All Out: “I have never experienced anything like that before. To have people have that anticipation for me and for people to want that and for people to get it, and getting excited is something that I think all of us in the wrestling industry that I have four. That moment of just being accepted and wanted and welcomed at this new Incredible company that you work for. That’s always a scare, right? You’re working in a new place, ‘Am I going to be accepted? Am I going to fit in?’ It just felt like home immediately from the moment I walked out there and it was just incredible.”

On the videos she put out on social media: “The videos that were put out, I was happy with the reception of them because people understood the story and people could — it seemed like people felt the actual journey I went on and the struggle I went through and now, this rebirth that I am at now. So, it was awesome.”

On the AEW Women’s division: “I think [this division is a crucial part of women’s wrestling]. I think the level of importance that is put on the division here is so apparent. You see different women each week, it’s not the same people. You see different women who are of different backgrounds and all thriving and succeeding and intertwining with each other. You can go on these Journeys with these women and these women have a voice. I think this place is a crucial part in the evolution that is women’s wrestling and I think I’m very, very fortunate to be a part of it.”