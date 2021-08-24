wrestling / News
Ruby Soho’s Newest Vignette Features Her Stealing A Car
August 24, 2021 | Posted by
Ruby Soho has released a new vignette, which plays off the previous one that teased a runaway theme for her new character direction. In the latest video, Soho is seen outside a convenience store, where she proceeds to steal a car.
She begins driving, and after nearly getting into an accident, she starts banging her hands on the steering wheel before the signature “The Runaway” plays on the screen.
As previously noted, Soho was released by WWE back on June 2, and reports suggest she could be heading to AEW after her non-compete clause expires.
You can watch the video below.
Ruby. pic.twitter.com/vGhrrpkI6O
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) August 24, 2021
