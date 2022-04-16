wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Qualifies For Owen Hart Women’s Tournament On AEW Rampage (Clips)
Ruby Soho survived Twin Magic to earn a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Friday’s show saw Soho battle Robyn Renegade in a qualifier for the tournament and picked up the win. Renegade tried to pull one over on Soho and the referee when her twin Charlotte slipped in the ring in her place, but Soho was able to get the win regardless.
Soho joins Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Red Velvet in the tournament. Next week’s Dynamite will see Britt Baker face Danielle Kamela in another qualifying match.
.@realrubysoho laying shots into @W18Robin in this #OwenHart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier LIVE on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/CVtbglSxXq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
.@W18Robin showing her aggressiveness against @realrubysoho! #AEWRampage is LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/JfRVNO5NS9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
Wait, what did we just see here!? #AEWRampage is LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/fLeKKpXjZx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
And @realrubysoho advances to the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament with a victory over @W18Robin! #AEWRampage is LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/dbqstANWYB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022
