Ruby Soho On Working With Ronda Rousey In WWE, Opponents She Wants To Face In AEW

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Ruby Soho discussed working with Ronda Rousey in WWE, opponents she wants to face in AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Ruby Soho on working with Ronda Rousey in WWE: “It was awesome. Ronda is so great. I can’t say enough nice things about her. She is incredibly humble and she’s always approached it from a way of like, ‘I know that this is a sport that I don’t know a lot about, but I want to learn.’ And she absorbed it all like a sponge. Her instincts were on point. She picked everything up super quickly and she was just amazing. She was so fun to work with. It was such an awesome thing too because like a lot of times where you kind of feel like things get monotonous when you approach matches and stuff, where you’re like, I approach this opponent kind of this the same way as I approach this one. With her, it was something where I had to hit a hard reset and be like, ‘Well, this girl can get me in a hold and if she does, I’m done.’ It was awesome to be able to have to think differently than I had previously with opponents. I had to approach it differently and it just got my creative juices flowing and hers as well. She was awesome.”

On who she wants to work with in AEW: “There’s a bunch of them that kind of slipped through my fingers on the indies that I feel like I’ve wanted to work with for quite some time. The one that comes to mind first and foremost is Serena Deeb. Serena, I’ve been like a step behind her a lot through our careers like she made it to SHIMMER, and then when she left SHIMMER, I was there. Then she went to OVW. Like, she left, I was there. Then, WWE. Now at AEW, so I’ve just been right behind her. I’m a huge fan of her. I think she’s incredible. So, she’s definitely one of them. I think that Diamante is amazing. Big Swole is amazing. I’ve wanted to work with Nyla Rose for a long time, but she’s impressive as all hell. So, that’s the thing is like I just I’m so excited at the possibilities of all the girls that I get to face and all the different kinds of fight that they’re going to bring out in me.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.