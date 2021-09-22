Ruby Soho Said Other Companies Were Interested But She Wanted To Go To AEW

In an interview with TSN, Ruby Soho revealed that there were other companies interested in her after she left WWE, but added that she only wanted to go to AEW. Here are highlights:

On the emotion of her AEW debut: “When I heard them start to chant a name that I hadn’t even gone by yet, it was overwhelming. It felt like every single decision I had made up until that point was the right one because it led me to that moment. I was shaking. My heart was beating out of my chest. I heard that and it was a moment where I just felt like I wanted to hug every single one of those fans individually and tell them ‘Thank you’ because I was just elated. I felt welcomed and appreciated and I felt home for the first time, and I hadn’t even stepped on the stage yet. The emotion you saw on my face was real and true and pure. I wanted to live in that moment because it was the most special one in the world to me.”

On not going back to the Heidi Lovelace name: “It wasn’t a name that I came up with myself. I was in a small-town promotion close to my house and hadn’t really ventured out into the world of independent wrestling yet. And on top of that, nobody could really pronounce my last name correctly. They would pronounce it ‘Love-lace,’ so naturally I’m the only person in independent wrestling who has a last name that’s difficult to pronounce. Good job! It didn’t feel like it was a choice of my own and going forward in my career I wanted there to be a central focus that these choices are mine, these are the things I’m doing, and this is the destiny that I’m creating.”

On wanting to go to AEW: “I had a few companies reach out to me, but the only company that I wanted to go to, the only company I felt like was the best fit for me was AEW and it wasn’t a matter of ‘Oh, I’m gonna get there,’ it was a matter of ‘Oh, I hope I can get there.’ I hope they’ll allow me to be a part of their roster. AEW emulates everything I love about pro wrestling, which is diversity, complexity and just something different,” Soho said. “That’s what I love about wrestling because there’s something out there for everybody and AEW is something different, which is difficult to do in the wrestling industry. Wrestling has been around forever, and everybody has done everything before, but AEW has managed to keep it fresh and new and exciting. It was something that I really wanted to be a part of, and I was hoping that I could. So, I kinda held out and crossed my fingers and hoped that I could be part of the roster and I’m fortunate enough to be a part of their roster and I’m excited.”