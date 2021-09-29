Ruby Soho Says AEW’s Roster Is ‘The Most Authentic Version of Themselves’

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Ruby Soho spoke about what makes AEW different from other wrestling companies and why it attracts the fan base it currently has. Here are highlights:

On the AEW women’s division: “I have a history with a lot of the women there. I’ve either known them for quite some time or I have worked with them previously. As far as people that I haven’t got a chance to step in the ring with, one of the people I noticed right off the bat is Nyla Rose. Her presence in the ring is just astounding to me. When she’s around, she makes her presence known. And she has carried herself incredibly well. I am super-impressed by the work that she’s done here in AEW. She’s definitely somebody I would love to step into the ring with. Serena Deeb as well is somebody I have followed for the majority of my career, and she’s somebody I look up to quite a bit. So she’s somebody I would love to learn from. Taynara [Conti] is somebody I’ve known since she started, and she’s someone who has continued to impress me each time she stepped into the ring. So any of those women, any of the women on the roster in general, are people that I’m a huge fan of, so I’m just excited about stepping into the ring with any of them.”

On what makes AEW different: “The thing that I noticed the most about this place is that AEW is different. And I know people say that a lot, but the reason that I feel like we have such incredible fans is that the roster is the most authentic version of themselves. They are who they are truly to their core, and the fans see that and relate to that. That energy is kind of infectious because they see these people who are at their happiest or at their peak. I think that’s the most incredible thing about it. I believe we have probably some of the best fans in the wrestling industry because they are excited that we get to be true to ourselves.”

On what she did during her time away from wrestling: “I built a farm. I have three horses. I’ve wanted horses since I was a kid. Basically, the one thing that you would expect me not to have, like the lifestyle that you expect me not to live, is the lifestyle I actually live [laughs]. I bought a house right before I got released and it had a farm on it. I managed to come across some horses, so I kind of remodeled a lot of stuff and did a lot of things with that. So, that was something I kind of focused on. Sarah Rowe actually started it and then she kind of spread the farm bug to all of us.”