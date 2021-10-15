Ruby Soho Says Her First Month In AEW Has Been A Whirlwind

In an interview with DAZN, Ruby Soho spoke about her ‘whirlwind’ first month in AEW, as well as who helped her with her entrance for the company. Here are highlights:

On her first month in AEW: “It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been a dream. Honestly, I didn’t think I could love pro wrestling any more than I already did until I came here. It’s just really honestly been like a dream come true. This place is what professional wrestlers dream of. This is something that I thought would exist, but not necessarily in my lifetime and my career span. So I’m so lucky and fortunate. I’m just so grateful every day I get to come to work. I love the environment. I love my boss. I love the crowd, the fans. I love every part of it and to be able to see everything play out, not even just stuff that I’m involved in but other things. To be able to be a fan and be able to do it at the same time is great.”

On her match with Britt Baker at Dynamite Grand Slam and her entrance: “Honestly, it was humbling to me. First of all, based on the card that was a part of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and being the main event was super humbling. Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson were on the show, and somehow we were the main. I loved it. I was super humbled and also humbled enough that this company trusted me. I’d only been here for three weeks by that point, and they trusted me enough to be in that position and to be able to deliver. That is super humbling to me. The response of the fans in a venue we had never been to before was super humbling. I feel like every time I go out there, I’m just super overwhelmed. The one thing that I think a lot of people have reached out to me and told me like I can see it on your face that you’re happy. It’s because I can’t hide it. I’m not very good at hiding my emotions as it is. I can’t hide it. The moment I go out there, I can’t hide how happy I am.

I think it’s funny to my entrance; it’s interesting—my entrance at first. I’ve always tried when I was in WWE, I always tried just to do the cool entrance, the cool guy entrance. So if you see the first couple times I’d go out to the ring, I’d always try to be the cool guy. Bryan Danielson was like, ‘Hey, do you jam out to that song?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, all the time’. He was like, ‘Why don’t you?’ I was like, ‘I gotta try it.’ He was like, ‘No, no, they want to party with you. Go party with them.’ I was like, okay. So ever since then, I’ve jammed the whole way down as much as I can because he was absolutely right. I had that in my head to be the cool guy. My entrance music is by Rancid. Why not just party with everybody there? It’s little things like that learning experiences, learning how to let go of a lot of things that I’ve stuck with it for a while. It has been pretty awesome, really cool to learn and be able to let loose.”

On AEW adding the TBS title: “I think it’s amazing. I think it opens up so many opportunities not only for myself but for the other women in the locker room. I think it’s something unique to us that nobody else has. I think that’s part of the thing that we always love about AEW that its different things and it’s a different kind of product that you’re going to see only here. One of the things that I love about it is it just opens up opportunities for myself and the other women in the locker room. I think that whatever comes of this tournament, I’m going to fight tooth and nail to try and be able to make history. I just got here. I’ve gotten a chance to be a part of that main event which was definitely history in the making, but I feel like there’s so much more that I want to do.”