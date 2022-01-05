Ruby Soho Says She’s Grateful for Her Creative Freedom in AEW, What TBS Title Win Would Mean to Her

– The New York Post interviewed AEW star Ruby Soho ahead of her TBS title challenge tonight on AEW Dynamite. For Dynamite’s debut on TBS, Soho will challenge Jade Cargill in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament to crown the inaugural AEW TBS champion. Below are some highlights:

On what it would mean to win the TBS title: “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life. I have been through a lot of things in my life and my career has been very intense and very fast paced and very exciting and sometimes difficult. There’s been so many ups and downs on this roller coaster of my career like many people can say, but to hold that TBS championship above my head Wednesday in Newark … honestly it would mean the world. It would mean every mistake I made, every difficulty I had, every obstacle I faced, everything that I’ve been through up until this point would be worth it because I made it. I did it.”

Her thoughts on Jade Cargill: “I think she is going to bring out the best possible fight in me. I am a pretty consistent underdog. I’m just a small town kid that really, truly loves professional wrestling. But I think with her talent and everything has come so easy to her, she is just truly naturally gifted, naturally athletic and incredibly strong. And you can see that by the presence she carries in the ring.”

Ruby Soho on her perspective based on Big Swole’s recent comments on how people or used or the need for writers in AEW: “I can only speak from my personal perspective. My personal perspective and my experience has showed me with Tony (Khan), Tony giving me a lot of creative freedom to be able to be the exact person that I want to be and to represent myself, the exact way that I want to be represented. That’s really all I can speak to, and that’s the experience that I have. Having the creative freedom that I was not granted before and to be trusted. I’m grateful for that and that’s something as a performer that I do not take for granted by any means.”

Soho on the AEW women’s division and the criticism that they need more TV time: “I think we’re on our way. The amazing street fight that just took place on Rampage is one thing that everybody’s talking about right now and those women put on an incredible performance. I think the TBS title is elevating our division past the point we thought was possible at this point. We are taking these strides every single week. It’s not just once in a while, it’s every week we are taking strides and making history and taking steps towards building this division to be the best it possibly can.”

On if she thinks she’s now a babyface for life due to her entrance song: “I never want to let go of that music. It does what I feel entrance music is supposed to do for you. It really puts me in that mindset where I’m ready to take over the world, especially hearing the fans sing it along with me. It’s so empowering and so cool to know that the band has kind of knighted me in punk rock and Rancid’s been so cool and Lars (Frederiksen) has been so supportive and everything. Every time I come I feel so unbelievably lucky to use that as my entrance music, so regardless of where I am in the company I never want to let that go.”

Ruby Soho on finding peace: “There is a moment when I let all three of my horses out to this part of my farm that’s a big pasture. When they go out, all three of them together, they get very excited. Horses are herding animals so when they’re around each other a lot of times they’ll just run. They’ll run in circles and they’ll jump up and down and get excited to be out to this big area. There’s that moment right there where I see them at their most free, at their most exited. And I’m gonna get emotional talking about, that truly brings me to this place of peace that I can’t even explain.”