Ruby Soho Set For Beyond Wrestling ‘Fete Forever’ On December 5
October 22, 2021 | Posted by
Ruby Soho is set to compete for Beyond Wrestling on December 5 at their ‘Fete Forever’ event in Providence, Rhode Island. Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased here.
BREAKING: @realrubysoho returns to #BeyondWrestling at #FeteForever on Sunday, 12/5 at @fetemusic in Providence, RI!
Tickets go on sale Friday, 11/5 at @ShopIWTV.
We'll have more info during tonight's broadcast of #UnchartedTerritory streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling at 8pm ET! pic.twitter.com/XTPY8fXkRA
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) October 21, 2021