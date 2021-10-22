wrestling / News

Ruby Soho Set For Beyond Wrestling ‘Fete Forever’ On December 5

October 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho is set to compete for Beyond Wrestling on December 5 at their ‘Fete Forever’ event in Providence, Rhode Island. Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased here.

Ruby Soho

