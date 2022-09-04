wrestling / News

Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tay Melo Ruby Soho AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.

Soho was holding her nose after the match and was helped to the back. PWInsider has confirmed that Soho broke her nose during the finish of the match.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

