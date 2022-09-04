Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out

Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.

Soho was holding her nose after the match and was helped to the back. PWInsider has confirmed that Soho broke her nose during the finish of the match.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

#AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour starts RIGHT NOW! RJ City is with AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo on the red carpet! Watch it LIVE at https://t.co/nps7VUI9fm! pic.twitter.com/cwzX9jY2TM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2022

Tag team innovation by Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo! #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour is LIVE at https://t.co/nps7VUI9fm! pic.twitter.com/oviCMSeid8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2022