Ruby Soho Thinks AEW Double or Nothing Was The Peak Of Her Career

During a panel at Galaxycon (via Fightful), Ruby Soho spoke about her match at AEW Double or Nothing and why she thinks that’s where she peaked in her career.

She said: “At Double or Nothing when Rancid played me out, I peaked. I will never be cooler than that moment ever. I should have just retired because it’s all downhill from there. That was honestly something that I never thought in a million years that I would ever be able to experience. I’m so grateful to Tony Khan for orchestrating that and making that happen. My friendship with Lars has really kind of set the tone for my identity in AEW. Being called Ruby Soho, being able to come out to the best entrance music in the history of professional wrestling.“