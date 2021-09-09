Ruby Soho Victorious In AEW Dynamite Debut, Riho & Kris Statlander Make Save After Match

Ruby Soho picked up her first one-on-one AEW win in her debut on Dynamite, and found some allies in Riho & Kris Statlander. Soho defeated Jamie Hayter on tonight’s show, marking her first match on Dynamite after winning the women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out.

After the match, Britt Baker and Rebel attacked and Riho came out first to help. Statlander then showed up with a steel chair to run the heels off.

You can see clips from the match below: