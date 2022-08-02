Ruby Soho Wants a Match With Kylie Rae

– Speaking to All Elite Hub during GalaxyCon, AEW star Ruby Soho discussed how a match with Kylie Rae is on her bucket list. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“Everybody gets scooped up so fast, it’s so hard. Those two [Allie Katch and Billie Starks] are definitely two that were on my bucket list, because they are girls that — we have some roots in Indiana, and there’s very few of us, to be honest. But the only one that I think so far right off the top of my head on my bucket list is Kylie Rae. I’ve been a big fan of hers for a long time so if I can snag her somewhere, I’d be excited about that.”