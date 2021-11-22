Ruckus Announced As Third Inductee For Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that Ruckus will be the third inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. He joins Jerry Lynn and Homicide as part of the inaugural class. He will be inducted by Sonjay Dutt.

Dutt wrote on Twitter: “Looking forward to honoring my friend, rival and someone who I looked up to for many years; Ruckus.”

Looking forward to honoring my friend, rival and someone who I looked up to for many years; Ruckus https://t.co/VU6k5i7Awi — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) November 22, 2021