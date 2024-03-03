Ruckus Says He Was ‘Really Appreciative’ For Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction

In an interview with Fightful, Ruckus spoke about his Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame induction back in 2022, which he said he was appreciative of. He was part of the inaugural class, along with Jerry Lynn, Tracy Smothers, LuFisto, Homicide, and Dave Prazak.

He said: “It was great bro. GCW, Brett Lauderdale, some of the best people in the world, you know what I mean? Brett, he’s always been my dude from day one, so when he called and told me that, I was shocked. I was really appreciative of the honor, you know what I mean? The way he set that whole thing up that night, it was great.“